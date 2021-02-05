Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 31,303 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortive by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $23,642,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

