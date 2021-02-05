Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,505 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,103,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

BAX opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.