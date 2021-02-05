Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,539 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 232,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

