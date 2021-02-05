Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,901 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,634.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

