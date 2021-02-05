Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

