Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $23.79 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.