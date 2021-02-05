Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.78 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

