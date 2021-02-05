Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

