Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.