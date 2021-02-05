Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Crown Castle International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

