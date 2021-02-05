Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

CTVA opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

