Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $197.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.