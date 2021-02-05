Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

