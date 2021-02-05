Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $519.53 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.04 and a 200-day moving average of $411.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

