Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,457 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in CME Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,346,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $193.53 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

