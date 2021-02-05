Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.