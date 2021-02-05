Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

