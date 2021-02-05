Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

EXC opened at $43.67 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

