Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of ADP opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

