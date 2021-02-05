Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,620 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70.

