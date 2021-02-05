Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 3,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.