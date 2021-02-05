Harvest Finance Price Hits $307.35 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 94.2% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $307.35 or 0.00818978 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $143.08 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 482,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,538 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.