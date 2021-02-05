HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $288,112.80 and $52,666.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

