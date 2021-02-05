Hashshare (HSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded up 58.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Hashshare has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Hashshare has a market cap of $331,073.37 and $16.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashshare alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 714.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hashshare Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,534,625 coins. Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.