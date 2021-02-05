Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.97 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.97 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00013989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.72 or 0.04542514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00402747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.45 or 0.01152333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.00489711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00408613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00250207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,471,156 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

