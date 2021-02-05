Havens Advisors LLC Acquires 19,400 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Havens Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 8.4% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tiffany & Co. worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF remained flat at $$131.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

