Havens Advisors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. National General makes up about 1.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth about $89,051,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,967,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,489,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in National General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGHC stock remained flat at $$34.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. National General Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

