Havens Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 64,000 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000. Xilinx comprises about 8.4% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.24. 40,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

