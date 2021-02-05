HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

