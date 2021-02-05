HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Michael S. Cuffe Sells 7,574 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

