HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,451,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.59.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.