Head-To-Head Analysis: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit State Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

14.3% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit State Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 2 0 0 1.67

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 24.21% N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 15.60% 20.17% 3.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.64 $6.48 million N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.12 billion 0.56 $490.76 million $4.74 1.74

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Summit State Bank beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services. Its investments products and services cover fixed term, bonds and shares, FIMA funds, primary tenders, and buying and selling foreign currency; and insurance products and services cover car, home, mobile, bicycle, lifetime, protected bag, integral protection, and future fund. The company's insurance products cover options for employees, company's assets, agricultural activity, and contractual guarantees. As of December 31, 2019, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,034 ATMs; and 1,020 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

