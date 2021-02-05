Head-To-Head Analysis: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pacific Premier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

61.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TriCo Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.99%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 20.03% 7.19% 0.92% Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 3.61 $92.07 million $3.00 13.17 Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 6.04 $159.72 million $2.60 13.82

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 69 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 41 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

