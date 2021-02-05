Head-To-Head Comparison: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) vs. New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $6.12 million 6.52 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -10.25

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Jersey Mining and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -11.05% -6.97% -5.33% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.