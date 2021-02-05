Head-To-Head Comparison: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) vs. QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares M&T Bank and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.59 $1.93 billion $13.75 10.21 QCR $294.84 million 2.21 $57.41 million $3.66 11.28

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for M&T Bank and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 9 4 0 2.21 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $129.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. QCR has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 21.49% 9.45% 1.06% QCR 18.59% 10.81% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats QCR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operates 731 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

