Head-To-Head Contrast: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -9.81 IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.54 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -86.25

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. IAMGOLD has a consensus target price of $5.69, suggesting a potential upside of 64.93%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Rouyn gold project in Quebec. IAMGOLD Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

