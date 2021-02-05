Head-To-Head Contrast: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) vs. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and First Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 6.04 $159.72 million $2.60 13.82 First Bank $88.17 million 2.25 $13.44 million $0.74 14.28

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82% First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85%

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.79%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats First Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 41 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

