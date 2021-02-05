Head-To-Head Review: Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) versus EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and EnQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.55 billion 3.99 $424.28 million $0.14 62.87 EnQuest $1.65 billion 0.20 -$449.30 million $0.13 1.46

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest. EnQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 5.64% 7.58% 4.80% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unicharm and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnQuest 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unicharm beats EnQuest on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken. The company also has interests in the non-operated Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi and PM409 production sharing contracts in Malaysia. In addition, it holds interests in 15 operated production licenses and 8 production hubs. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 173 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

