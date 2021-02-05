Head-To-Head Survey: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Simon Property Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Simon Property Group and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 5.14 $2.10 billion $12.04 8.04 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.38 $65.57 million $1.61 19.39

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 2 12 4 0 2.11 JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $88.11, indicating a potential downside of 8.93%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Risk and Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 27.22% 56.28% 4.12% JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats JBG SMITH Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

