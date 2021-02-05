Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Shares Gap Down to $395.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $395.00, but opened at $382.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $398.00, with a volume of 16,080 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 378.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The company has a market cap of £336.19 million and a PE ratio of -35.98.

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

