Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $312.95

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $312.95 and traded as high as $400.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 67,456 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £336.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 378.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.95.

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.