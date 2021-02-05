Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

