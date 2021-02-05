Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

HCSG opened at $32.10 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

