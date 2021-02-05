HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthStream.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,444. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $785.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HealthStream by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HealthStream by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

