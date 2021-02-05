Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $754.51 million and approximately $103.70 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002098 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010192 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008715 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,815,755 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

