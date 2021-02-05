Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $764,300.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00011772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

