HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,795.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $480.50 million and approximately $148,795.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002047 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000237 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005940 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00018793 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

