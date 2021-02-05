HEIDI Market Capitalization Achieves $5,729.70 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $5,729.70 and approximately $32.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

