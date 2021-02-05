Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $185,632.67 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 772.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,536,964 coins and its circulating supply is 31,401,044 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.