HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.75 ($62.06).

ETR HLE traded up €0.75 ($0.88) on Friday, hitting €54.65 ($64.29). 103,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

